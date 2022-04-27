Two Davenport women accused of leaving mother on floor for several days.

Scott County authorities charged two Davenport women for leaving their 86-year-old mother on the floor for four days without care, according to police.

Beverly Jean Steen, 65, and Barbara Joan Steen, 59, both of Davenport, each face a charge of dependent adult abuse, according to Scott County court records.

On about March 21, 2021, the Steens’ mother fell in the living room of their home in the 6000 block of Oakbrook Road in Davenport, court records state. The woman was unable to get up without help.

Beverly Steen and Barbara Steen, who were responsible for her care, did not help their mother up and did not provide food, water or other care for at least four days, according to court records. They called for medical help on March 25, 2021, and arriving medical personnel found the 86-year-old incoherent and suffering from pressure ulcers on her face and body.

Authorities issued warrants for both women on April 19 and Beverly and Barbara Steen were arrested on April 24, according to court records.

They were still in custody Wednesday, each held on a $10,000 bond, according to the Scott County Jail website.

Both women are next scheduled to appear in court on May 5, court records state.

Further details about the mother were not available Wednesday, the Davenport Police Department said.

