 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two dead after motorcycle they were riding is struck by a car near Kewanee
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Two dead after motorcycle they were riding is struck by a car near Kewanee

  • 0
siren3

Two people on a motorcycle died Sunday after they were struck by a vehicle that had crossed the center line of Illinois 78 in Henry County, Sheriff’s investigators said.

The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of 880N and Illinois 78 just north of Kewanee.

A passenger car that was southbound on Illinois 78 crossed the center line into the northbound lane and struck the motorcycle.

The car then struck an SUV that also was northbound. 

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants from the other two vehicles were taken to a local hospital.

The names of the deceased were not released Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Davenport police investigate homicide on Nevada Avenue

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News