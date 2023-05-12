Two people are dead after a semi-trailer truck and a train collided Friday, the Iowa State Patrol said.

The crash occurred at 1:36 p.m. in the 120th block of 115th Street east of Lisbon, Iowa, in Cedar County.

Police said that the driver of a 2016 Mack 600 truck was attempting to cross the railroad tracks and was struck on the driver’s side by an eastbound train.

One person in the truck and one person on the train were killed, according to the crash report issued by the Iowa State Patrol.

The names of the deceased were not released Friday pending notification of family members.

Iowa State Patrol troopers were assisted at the scene by Lisbon and Mount Vernon police, fire and ambulance, Mechanicsville Fire Department, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.