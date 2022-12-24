Two dead in separate fires

Two people died Friday in fires in Davenport and Geneseo, Ill.

One person died and another was critically injured Friday in a fire at a Davenport apartment building, Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris said Saturday in a news release.

Firefighters were sent to 1650 W. 42nd St. at 2:23 p.m. after Scott County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting that the building was on fire.

Firefighters who were first on the scene reported heavy fire coming from the front windows of the two-story multi-family building from two separate floors.

Firefighters rescued one person from a second-floor balcony at the rear of the building.

As fire crews searched each floor, they located two people on the upper floor of the building. Both victims were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. One of the victims was fatally injured while the second victim was in critical condition Saturday.

A total of 28 firefighters battled the blaze. Because of the frigid conditions firefighters were rotated on a regular basis while the affected residents of the building were directed to a nearby warming location.

The damage to the building prevented residents from returning. The Red Cross was called to assist those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday.

In Geneseo, a woman died in a house fire late Friday.

Geneseo Deputy Police Chief Gene Karzin and Fire Chief Brad Cotty said that a 911 call was received at 11:42 p.m. for a home in the 500 block of North Meadow Street with flames visible.

Geneseo Police and Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the scene and reported flames coming from the single-family home.

Officers quickly learned that two of the home’s occupants were able to escape, however, a woman was still in the home.

Officers and deputies attempted to enter the home and rescue the woman, but they were driven back by smoke and flame. A Henry County sheriff’s deputy was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters with the Geneseo Fire Protection District arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire. Afterward, police and firefighters located the body of the woman who could not escape.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the Geneseo Fire Protection District and Geneseo Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Geneseo Police Department at 309-944-5141.