Two dead, one injured in I-80 head-on crash

Two people are dead and one injured after two vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Walcott late Saturday, the Iowa State Patrol said.

The crash was reported at 11:25 p.m. on I-80 at mile marker 285 ½.

According to the crash report issued Sunday by the Iowa State Patrol, a 1999 Chrysler Concorde was reported multiple times as driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The Concorde struck an Infiniti QX60 head-on that was westbound.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured person was taken to Genesis Medical Center for treatment. The Iowa State Patrol did not say how extensive the person’s injuries are.

The names of the victims were not released Sunday pending family notification.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Buffalo Police Department, Walcott Police Department, Medic EMS and Med Force Air Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

