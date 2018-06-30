Two purse snatchings, two elderly women dead, and two cold cases from 1978 that Davenport Police are still working to crack.
On Thursday, Aug. 3, 90-year-old Clara Schiele was returning to her home at 1416 Main St. about 2 p.m. after going out for a bite to eat and picking up some groceries.
According to an article published Aug. 5, 1978, in the Quad-City Times and written by James Kane, an assailant, allegedly a black man in his early 20s with “skinny arms and a large, muscular torso,” wearing a nylon stocking over his face and dressed in a green waste-length coat made of a shiny material and wearing dark pants or jeans, shoved Schiele to the ground and ran off with her purse that contained $20.
The description of the assailant came from a phone company employee who was working down the street when the purse snatching occurred.
Schiele’s neighbor, Martha McGinnis, told the Times that Schiele seemed all right at first after the attack, and that she did not want to go to the hospital until one of the roomers she especially liked got home.
“She said, ‘Oh I’m all right, leave me alone, Martha,” McGinnis said.
As the two chatted, McGinnis said that Schiele complained about her head occasionally.
“She was very alert for quite a little while,” McGinnis said. “Then, all of a sudden, she got sick to her stomach.”
McGinnis called an ambulance about 4 p.m.
Schiele died about 12:15 a.m. Aug. 4. Her skull was found to have been fractured.
Then on Saturday, Nov. 4, about a block away from where Schiele was attacked, Martha Kistenmacher was walking in front of her home at 1308 ½ Main St. when she was attacked and her purse containing $25 was stolen.
Kistenmacher suffered a broken shoulder when the assailant tugged at the woman’s purse, the strap broke and she fell, according to an article published Nov. 17, 1978, in the Quad-City Times.
The 74-year-old Kistenmacher spent about one week at Mercy Hospital and was transferred to Americana Healthcare Center. She died there Nov. 16 of what Scott County Medical Examiner Dr. Rollin Perkins said was a pulmonary embolism, or a blood clot to the lung. Perkins told the Times that “our line of thought right now is that her death is definitely tied to her attack.”
Davenport Police Capt. H. T. Fiszsimmons told the Times that “We have indications that the death (of Kistenmacher) was complicated by the injury.”
“Naturally, the scope of the investigation into Miss Kistenmacher’s death has been broadened,” Fitzsimmons said, adding that detective believed the deaths of Kistenmacher and Schiele to be directly related.
While both cases are just about 40-years-old, someone may be alive who knows something about the person or people who caused the death of these two women, Davenport police said.
There is no statute of limitations on murder.
Anyone with information about the deaths of Clara Schiele and Martha Kistenmacher is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or leave an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps called “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or CrimeReports by Motorola.”