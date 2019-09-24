Two men have been accused by federal authorities of methamphetamine trafficking in Rock Island County.
Michael James Grommet and Andrew Joseph Hansen are both charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.
The two planned to distribute or possess with the intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine -- about 1.75 ounces -- between January and February in Rock Island County, according to court documents. Hansen is also accused of having at least 50 grams of meth on Feb. 21, and intended to distribute it.
The case was unsealed Friday. They were arrested and made their initial appearances Friday before Judge Sara Darrow. Their next court appearance is Wednesday.
The court records state the two men were indicted, but a copy of the indictment was not posted in the available online record.