Two former Rock Island correctional officers face felony battery charges

Two former Rock Island County correctional officers face felony battery charges after they allegedly punched and kicked an inmate.

A news release from Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said charges of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, were filed against the officers, who were not named in the release.

A separate release from Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said Alondra Martinez and Mackenzie Martin were terminated as employees Tuesday.

The correctional officers are accused of punching and kicking the victim's arms several times, which resulted in bruising, scratches and swelling.

The charges stem from a Jan. 29 altercation among a woman inmate and the correctional officers, both women, inside the Rock Island County Jail. The incident was reported to the sheriff's department supervisors and an internal investigation was ordered on Feb. 2.

The internal investigation was concluded on Feb. 25. Bustos said the investigation revealed an isolated incident, though further investigation was necessary.

On March 8, a criminal investigation was opened and the officers were placed on administrative leave. The criminal investigation was completed by the Rock Island Police Department and State's Attorney's Office.

