Two Illinois men sentenced in Iowa to federal prison for car dealership fraud

Two Illinois men were sentenced in Iowa to federal prison for a fraud scheme that involved rolling back odometer mileage on used cars purchased by their Moline car dealership.
Bradley Shane McCorkle, 51, was sentenced on Tuesday to three years and five months for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa. Isaac Bell, 34, was sentenced to three years and one month for the same charge.
McCorkle and Bell owned 4th Avenue Auto Sales in Moline. They tampered with the mileage readings on more than 150 vehicles that were later sold to unsuspecting buyers. They used straw buyers when buying the vehicles in order to appear unconnected to the criminal conduct.
Both were ordered to serve three years of supervised release after finishing their prison sentences, and pay $85,204 each in restitution.
The investigation was conducted by the Iowa Department of Transportation, United States Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Office of Odometer Fraud Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.