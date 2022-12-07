Two Illinois Quad-Cities men accused of sexual crimes against children

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged two Quad-Cities men in separate cases based on allegations they committed sex crimes involving children.

Justin A. Hempel, 49, Moline.

Hempel faces six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to county court records. Prosecutors accuse Hempel of performing sexual acts on a child.

Investigators think these acts happened on or around Nov. 6, court records state.

Moline police officers investigated the case, according to court records and the Moline Police Department.

Hempel remained in custody Monday, held on a $100,000 bail, according to court records. To be released, he would have to post a $10,000 bond.

Authorities opened the case against Hempel on Nov. 16, court records state. He had his first appearance in court on Nov. 17 and his next court date is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Jose Manuel Granados, 40, East Moline.

The charges against Granados are five counts child pornography, court records state. He is accused of knowingly using photography or other means to produce illegal images of children.

These acts occurred between Oct.1 and Nov. 16, prosecutors allege in court records.

Moline police officers also investigated this case.

Granados’ bail is $200,000, court records state. To be released, he would have to post a $20,000 bond.

The case against Granados was opened on Nov. 22, court records state. His first appearance was that day and his next hearing is also scheduled for Dec. 6.