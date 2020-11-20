Two in critical condition after head-on crash in Scott County

Two people were in critical condition Friday night after the vehicles they were in collided head-on, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said.

The crash occurred at 5:05 p.m. in the area of 16924 70th Avenue that is located between Blue Grass and Wolcott.

According to the Sheriff’s Department Accident Investigation Team, the initial investigation found that a 2006 Ford F-150 that was being driven by a 35-year-old Davenport man, was northbound on 70th Avenue.

The truck crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was being driven by a 22-year-old Blue Grass woman.

The pickup came to rest in the northbound lane facing south.

The Jeep ended up on its side in the ditch on the west side of the roadway.

Both drivers had to be cut out of their vehicles.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport. The woman was taken to University Hospitals, Iowa City, by Med Force Air Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Scott County Reserves, Scott County VIPS, Walcott Police Department, Medic EMS, Blue Grass Fire Department, Walcott Fire Department, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

