 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two in critical condition after head-on crash in Scott County
topical

Two in critical condition after head-on crash in Scott County

{{featured_button_text}}

Two people were in critical condition Friday night after the vehicles they were in collided head-on, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said.

The crash occurred at 5:05 p.m. in the area of 16924 70th Avenue that is located between Blue Grass and Wolcott.

According to the Sheriff’s Department Accident Investigation Team, the initial investigation found that a 2006 Ford F-150 that was being driven by a 35-year-old Davenport man, was northbound on 70th Avenue.

The truck crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was being driven by a 22-year-old Blue Grass woman.

The pickup came to rest in the northbound lane facing south.

The Jeep ended up on its side in the ditch on the west side of the roadway.

Both drivers had to be cut out of their vehicles.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport. The woman was taken to University Hospitals, Iowa City, by Med Force Air Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Scott County Reserves, Scott County VIPS, Walcott Police Department, Medic EMS, Blue Grass Fire Department, Walcott Fire Department, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News