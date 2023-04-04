Police arrested two people late Saturday night after police allege finding a gun, narcotics and thousands of dollars in cash.

According to court records, Demetrius McCullough, 29, of Rock Island, faces several felony charges, including a controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; failure to affix a drug stamp, a Class D felony; handling a weapon as a felon, a Class D felony; and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Police say law enforcement was flagged by a person who said someone in a black car threatened her and pointed a handgun at her and her children.

According to the police, McCullough failed to stop after police activated their lights and sirens. Police allege McCullough was driving the vehicle without registration, fraudulent registration, no valid driver's license and no financial liability insurance.

Police say after they got a search warrant, they allegedly found a black handgun under the driver's seat, $14,767.75 on McCullough's person and two bags of narcotic packaging materials, empty plastic bags, rubber bands, digital scales with drug residue and narcotics. According to the affidavit, 193 grams of marijuana, two oxycodone pills, 101 grams of powder cocaine and 75.6 grams of crack cocaine were in the bag.

An additional 91.7 grams of cocaine along with packaging material was found in McCullough's home after a search warrant was executed, according to police.

Police also arrested Keishonna King, 23, of Davenport, who police say was in the passenger seat. One backpack had two debit cards with King's name on them, according to the police's affidavit.

King is also facing charges of controlled substance violation, Class B, and failing to affix a drug stamp, Class D.