Two Individuals identified from rollover crash on Highway 61 Friday afternoon

Officers have identified the two individuals who were in a rollover crash on Highway 61 in Eldridge, Iowa Friday, Aug. 5 that left them hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

Ty'Ollie Bright, 22, of Davenport, lost control of his 1998 Toyota Corolla, struck a guardrail on the west side of the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest in the west ditch. The passenger was a 14-year-old relative of Bright's who is also from Davenport.

Both individuals were transported to Genesis Medical Center. The juvenile was later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals where they remain with life threatening injuries. Bright remains at Genesis with life threatening injuries.

At about 2:00 p.m., the Scott County Emergency Communications Center received an emergency call for a motor vehicle incident at the southbound 124.5 mile on Highway 61 marker in Eldridge, IA.

Emergency personnel determined that the two individuals had been ejected from the car.

The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation team.