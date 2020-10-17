Two injured by man with machete

Two people were injured Saturday evening by a man wielding a large knife, or what Davenport police classified as a machete.
The man also was armed with a meat cleave and a hammer, with the machete being the primary weapon.
Martin Jeffery Georgi, 38, of the 2800 block of Washington Street, is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Georgi also is charged with one count of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with one count of willful injury causing bodily injury and two counts of going armed with intent, each of which is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
He also is charged with four counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and one count of interference with official acts causing bodily injury. Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
The incident occurred at about 5:55 p.m. in the 2700 block of Washington Street.
A neighbor who dialed 911 at 5:54 p.m. said that he and his family were outside enjoying the evening with a bonfire when a man came up wanting to know where the event was.
When they asked him what event he was talking about, the man pulled out a large knife, what was described as a machete, and began hacking at the steel fence surrounding the family’s yard and shaking the gate.
The man, who later was identified as Georgi, then ran to a house in the 1500 block of Garfield Street where he kicked in the door and entered the home. He went out the back door, climbed over a fence and began walking south on Washington Street when police took him into custody.
Police said that Georgi harmed two people, a man and a woman, at a home in the 2700 block of Washington Street. Both victims received serious by non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.
Police said he also threatened to assault several people in the 1500 block of West Hayes Street.
Police located the machete, which had a serrated edge on one side, the cleaver and the hammer that Georgi was carrying.
Georgi was being held Sunday night in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling 85,000, cash or surety.
