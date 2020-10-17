Two injured by man with machete

Two people were injured Saturday evening by a man wielding a large knife, or what Davenport police classified as a machete.

The man also was armed with a meat cleave and a hammer, with the machete being the primary weapon.

Martin Jeffery Georgi, 38, of the 2800 block of Washington Street, is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Georgi also is charged with one count of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with one count of willful injury causing bodily injury and two counts of going armed with intent, each of which is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

He also is charged with four counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and one count of interference with official acts causing bodily injury. Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

The incident occurred at about 5:55 p.m. in the 2700 block of Washington Street.