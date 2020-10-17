 Skip to main content
Two injured by man with meat cleaver
Two injured by man with meat cleaver

At least two people were injured Saturday evening by a man wielding a large knife and a meat cleaver, Davenport Police said.

Martin Jeffery Georgi, 38, of the 2800 block of Washington Street, is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Georgi also is charged with one count of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with one count of willful injury causing bodily injury and two counts of going armed with intent, each of which is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

He also is charged with four counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and one count of interference with official acts causing bodily injury. Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

The incident occurred at about 5:55 p.m. in the 2700 block of Washington Street.

A neighbor who dialed 911 at 5:54 p.m. said that he and his family were outside enjoying the evening with a bonfire when a man came up wanting to know where the event was.

When they asked him what event he was talking about, the man pulled out a large knife, what was described as a machete, and began hacking at the steel fence surrounding the family’s yard and shaking the gate.

The man, who later was identified as Georgi, then ran to a house in the 1500 block of Garfield Street where he kicked in the door and entered the home. He went out the back door, climbed over a fence and began walking south on Washington Street when police took him into custody.

Georgi also is alleged to have harmed two people at a home on Washington Street at Northlawn Road. They were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

Police located the knife, which had a serrated edge on one side, the cleaver and a hammer that Georgi also was believed to be carrying. 

Georgi was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $88,000, cash or surety.

Martin Georgi

Martin Georgi
