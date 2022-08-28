Two injured in crash Saturday night in rural Scott County

Two people were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in the western part of rural Scott County, Scott County Sheriff’s investigators said.

The crash occurred at 8:42 p.m. at the intersection of 70th Avenue and 160th Street. Davenport’s West Locust Street turns into 160th Street in the county.

Investigators said that a 2016 black Buick Encore was westbound on 160th Street. The Encore failed to stop for the posted stop sign at 70th Avenue that runs north and south.

The Encore struck a 2006 gray Honda Pilot that was northbound on 70th Avenue. The area of the crash is just north of Blue Grass.

One person was critically injured when they were ejected from a vehicle due to not wearing a seat belt, investigators said. That person was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, with critical injuries.

The other person suffered serious injuries and also was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment.

Investigators did not say which victim was driving which vehicle.

The names of the victims were not released late Saturday.

Assisting at the crash scene were Blue Grass Fire Department, Walcott Fire Department, Medic EMS, MedForce Aeromedical Transport, and Buffalo and Walcott police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Accident Investigation Team.