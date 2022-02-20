Two injured in East Moline single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning

Two people were treated for non-life threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
East Moline police responded to a traffic crash with unknown injuries at approximately 3:48 a.m. Sunday morning at the 4500 block of 7th Street.
Police located a heavily-damaged Nissan Maxima with its airbags deployed, but the occupants were not there. They were later found at a local hospital being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to a news release.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Brooklyn Draisey
Lifestyles Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today