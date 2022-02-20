 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two injured in East Moline single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning

East Moline - 2

FILE

Two people were treated for non-life threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning. 

East Moline police responded to a traffic crash with unknown injuries at approximately 3:48 a.m. Sunday morning at the 4500 block of 7th Street. 

Police located a heavily-damaged Nissan Maxima with its airbags deployed, but the occupants were not there. They were later found at a local hospital being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to a news release. 

