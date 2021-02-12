Two injured in single-vehicle crash in East Moline

Two people were transported to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis after a car crash Thursday afternoon in East Moline.

An East Moline Police Officer was trying to find the car after seeing it speed by. He discovered the vehicle had crashed in the 100 block of 16th Avenue, according to a news release from the East Moline Police Department.

Genesis-Illini paramedics and the East Moline Fire Department responded. EMTs tended to injuries before two of the occupants of the car were sent to the hospital.

The Illinois State Police was requested to investigate the crash.

