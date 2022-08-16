 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two injured Monday in rollover crash near Walcott

A man and child suffered serious injuries Monday when their tractor rolled over during a vehicle collision near Walcott.

The crash happened about 5 p.m. in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road, north of Walcott, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Preliminary evidence indicates a silver 2010 Ford Fusion and the tractor were both westbound when the Fusion hit the tractor from behind.

The tractor rolled over into the north ditch, pinning the man and child when it came to rest, the release states. Both the man, who is from Wheatland, and the child suffered serious injuries.

The 26-year-old Dixon man who was driving the passenger car refused treatment at the scene, the release states.

The release did not provide further identifying information for any of the three people involved in the crash.

The collision remained under investigation, according to the release.

