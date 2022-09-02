Two injured when their motorcycle strikes car

Two people were injured Friday when the motorcycle they were riding struck a car at East 14th Street and Grand Avenue, Davenport Police said.

The victims were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport for treatment. Their conditions were not available late Friday.

Police said the crash occurred at 10 p.m. when a Mazda3 sedan that was southbound on Grand Avenue appeared to slow for the stop sign at East 14th Street. The Mazda then proceeded through the intersection.

The motorcycle that was eastbound on East 14th Street struck the Mazda at the rear passenger side wheel.

The impact spun the Mazda around so that it was facing north on Grand Avenue after it came to rest just south of East 14th Street. The Mazda’s airbags also deployed.

The motorcycle’s front wheel and handlebars were separated from the motorcycle, and the passengers on the motorcycle were thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the Mazda fled the scene on foot. Police were still trying to locate the driver of the car Friday night.

The crash was captured by several home surveillance cameras. The videos were provided to police.