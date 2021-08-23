Two Iowa men convicted for conspiracy to distribute meth in Rock Island

Two Iowa men arrested in 2019 for selling methamphetamine in Rock Island were found guilty by a federal jury Thursday, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office of the Central District of Illinois.
Michael James Grommet, 36, of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Buddy Hal Gunter, 45, of Waterloo, Iowa, were both charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine. Grommet faces between 10 years and life in prison. Gunter faces between 15 years and life in prison, the release states.
The case started in 2019 when Rock Island police took about 100 grams of 99% pure methamphetamine from Gunter and Grommet's co-conspirators at Jumer's Casino in Rock Island, the release states. Police worked up the chain of distribution until they identified Grommet and Gunter as the sources of the meth.
"Cheap and readily accessible methamphetamine continues to be a major public health problem plaguing our community," said acting United States Attorney Doug Quivey in the release. "The United States Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with our law enforcement partners, will continue to target and prosecute high-level drug dealers responsible for bringing it into our area."