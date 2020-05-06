You are the owner of this article.
Two killed, four injured in Tuesday Interstate 88 crash near Joslin
Two killed, four injured in Tuesday Interstate 88 crash near Joslin

Two men were killed and a number of people injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 88 near Joslin.

The Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 2:32 p.m. near mile marker 6 in the westbound lanes. The collision happened when an eastbound 2006 Black Jeep Liberty veered into the center median for an unknown reason, rolled over and collided with a 2017 White Ford Edge that was traveling west. The Liberty ended up on its roof in the westbound lanes. The Edge came to rest facing east in the westbound lanes.

Killed were Songolo Lolonga, a 38-year-old man from Rock Island, who was the driver of the Liberty; and Wilonja M. Mashimango, a 27-year-old man from Rock Island, one of his passengers.

There were two other passengers in the Liberty, and they were seriously injured, the state police said. They were also identified as men from Rock Island: Isaya M. Abwe, 22; and Babocha E. Mmelwa, 42.

The driver and passenger of the Edge were identified as Duane L. Thomas, 69; and Marcia A. Thomas, 67, both of Winfield, Ill. Both were hospitalized after the crash, but their injuries were not considered life threatening.

