Two killed in Clinton County motorcycle crash

Two people riding a motorcycle are dead after the vehicle left the roadway and crashed Saturday afternoon, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Reyhons said.

In a news release issued Saturday, Rehyons said that at 4:14 p.m. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 290th Avenue and 205th Street for a vehicle crash with injuries.

Deputies found a motorcycle had left the roadway and struck a fence in a farm field.

Both people on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the victims were not released Saturday pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Clinton County Medical Examiner.

