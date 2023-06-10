Two people were killed and one injured early Saturday in a two-vehicle crash at Illinois Route 5/92 and Morton Drive, East Moline Police Capt. Jason Kratt said in a news release.

Officers were sent to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash at 3:04 a.m.

Arriving on the scene officers saw a vehicle off the roadway that was on fire.

The two passengers in the burning vehicle were taken out of the vehicle but ultimately died of their injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle involved is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the deceased were not released Saturday.

East Moline Police were assisted by the East Moline Fire Department, Silvis Police Department, Moline Police Department, Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Transportation and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the East Moline Police Department.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

