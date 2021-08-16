Two killed in motorcycle crash in Mercer County, Illinois

Two people were killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Sunday in Mercer County, Illinois.
Mercer County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Knoxville Road near Sherrard, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on-scene, and a passenger was transported to Unity Point Hospital Rock Island where they later died.
The names of the deceased will be released after family is notified by the Mercer County Coroner's Office.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.