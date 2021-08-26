Two killed in Whiteside County crash

Two people were killed Wednesday after a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in Whiteside County, Sheriff John Booker said in a news release issued Thursday.
Booker said that at about 6 p.m. deputies were sent to U.S. 30 and Round Grove Road to investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle driven by Denny Fulfs, 74, of Sterling, Illinois, and a 2000 GMC Yukon driven by Gabrielle Thompson, 35, of Andrew, Iowa.
Witnesses told deputies that Thompson was driving the Yukon west on U.S. 30, while Fulfs was driving the motorcycle east in the westbound lane.
The vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lane. Thompson then lost control of the Yukon, which entered the south ditch and rolled.
Fulfs was pronounced dead at the scene.
Also pronounced dead at the scene was Bria Williams, 27, of Robbins, Illinois, who had been pinned underneath the Yukon.
Several passengers in the Yukon were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and then released.
The crash remains under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Morrison Police, Illinois State Police, Morrison Fire Department, Morrison Ambulance, CGH Ambulance and the Whiteside County Coroner.