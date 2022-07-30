Two men arrested after drug deal goes awry

Davenport police arrested two Rock Island men early Friday in connection with a drug deal gone awry that led to one man brandishing a sword and another man firing a gun.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officers Nicholas Mark and Dakota Snyder, at 2:41 a.m. Friday, officers were sent to the Salvation Army, 4001 Brady St., to investigate a report of shots fired.

Denis Arslanovic, 34, had met with three occupants of a 2016 Volkswagen sedan in the parking lot with the intent to sell them cocaine.

A verbal altercation took place between Arslanovic and one of the occupants of the vehicle whom police identified as Clayton Riley Price.

Arslanovic noticed a firearm in the Volkswagen and went back to his car, a Buick Rendezvous, and retrieved a sword from the trunk.

Arslanovic then went back to the Volkswagen.

As the altercation turned physical. As Arslanovic and Price struggled over the firearm, the gun was discharged inside the Volkswagen, with the bullet striking the glove box.

At the time Price possessed the firearm, police said he was under the influence of alcohol.

No one was injured.

Arslanovic was found in possession of 10.1 grams of cocaine.

Arslanovic is charged with possession with the intent to deliver no more than 100 grams of cocaine. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.

Arslanovic was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $5,000. During a first appearance hearing Friday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Paul Aitken scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Aug. 8.

Price is charged with conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony for his attempt to purchase cocaine from Arslanovic. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. He also is charged with possession or carrying a firearm while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year, and reckless use of a firearm, simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.

Price was released from the Scott County Jail early Friday after posting 10% of a $7,300 bond through a bonding company. He is scheduled to appear Aug. 2 in Scott County District Court for a first appearance on the charges.