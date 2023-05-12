Two men, one on pretrial release in Scott County and the other on mandatory supervised release in Illinois, were arrested Thursday after leading Davenport Police on a chase in a stolen car that ended at NorthPark Mall.

Kalin Marshaunn Hawkins, 27, of Davenport, the alleged driver of the stolen car, is charged with one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Hawkins also is charged with eluding while participating in a felony and eluding-speed 25 mph over limit-second offense. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Juwan Dupri Crawford, 23, of Davenport, is charged with one count of first-degree theft, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officers Cory Hughes and Lucas Rusk, at 2:23 p.m. officers saw Hawkins get into a black Mercedes-Benz ML350 in the 6100 block of Brown Street. Hawkins was driving the vehicle.

Hawkins had a warrant for his arrest.

Officers attempted to stop the car near the intersection of 65th Street and Welcome Way with lights and sirens activated.

The vehicle fled to NorthPark Mall where it became disabled. Both Hawkins and Crawford attempted to flee on foot but were captured.

Officers ran the Vehicle Identification Number of the car and learned that it was stolen out of Will County, Illinois.

During a search of the vehicle officers located a Taurus handgun in the center console.

Police said it is the third vehicle pursuit since November 2022 where Hawkins has been the driver of the vehicle.

In addition to the felony charges, both men are charged with interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of 30 days.

Hawkins also is charged with being a person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Crawford has a conviction for first-degree theft in Scott County in 2019 for which he was sentenced to two years on probation.

On Oct. 22, 2021, Crawford pleaded guilty in Rock Island County Circuit Court to one count of possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine. He was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He currently is on mandatory supervised release until July 5.

Hawkins currently is awaiting trial in Scott County District Court on a case from Nov. 20, 2022, in which he is charged with first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief, each a Class C felony.

In that case, Hawkins allegedly was driving a stolen Jeep Cherokee in excess of 90 mph down Harrison Street in Davenport while fleeing Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol Troopers. During the chase Hawkins struck two Iowa State Patrol cruisers.

The Jeep was stolen out of Matheson, Illinois, and Hawkins also is charged in that case with eluding and assault while participating in a felony, both Class D felonies, along with operating while intoxicated-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Both Crawford and Hawkins were being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail.

Crawford was being held without bond on a Rock Island County warrant, and $5,000, cash or surety, on the new Scott County charges.

Hawkins was being held on bonds totaling $37,600, cash or surety.

Both men are expected to make a first appearance on the charges Friday in Scott County District Court.

