Two men, including one who is on probation out of Scott County, were arrested on firearms charges Friday after they threatened another person with a pistol in Davenport’s west end, police said.
Antonio Devon Taylor, 26, of 618 8th St., Bettendorf, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, going armed with intent and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Ontario DeShawn Taylor, 22, of 712 32nd St. NE, Cedar Rapids, is charged with going armed with intent and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Joshua Wehde, at 4:08 p.m. the two men went to victim’s place of work where they planned to confront the victim.
Antonio was armed with a Glock 26 semi-automatic pistol and brandished the firearm at the victim, according to the affidavit.
The two men chased the victim in a vehicle and then on foot.
Davenport officers intervened and captured the two men in the area of Rockingham Road and Schmidt Road.
No shots were reported fired and no one was injured, police said.
Ontario Taylor was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:47 p.m. on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety. He was released after posting bond through a bonding company.
Antonio Taylor was being held without bond Friday night in the Scott County Jail.
According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Antonio Taylor is currently on probation out of Scott County.
According to Scott County District Court records, Antonio Taylor pleaded guilty in July of 2015 to a charge of assault causing serious injury, a Class D felony.
In that case, he struck a woman once in the face causing several fractures in the area of her right orbital cavity, where the eye is.
Antonio Taylor pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to three years on probation. His probation was set to end Feb. 12, 2019, or in just a little more than three months.
Iowa authorities could revoke his probation and sentence him to five years in prison on the assault charge as part of a person’s probation is to obey all laws.
In 2011, Antonio Taylor was sentenced to two years on probation after pleading guilty to a charge of manufacture and delivery of 10-30 grams of cannabis in Rock Island County Circuit Court. That charge is a Class 4 felony that carries a possible prison sentence of one to three years.
Federal authorities could opt to take over the firearms charges against Antonio Taylor under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative instituted in 2001 to reduce gun violence.
It is a federal offense for a felon to be in possession of a firearm. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. There is no parole in the federal prison system.