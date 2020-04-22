Two men arrested in Davenport after alleged drug deal goes wrong

An alleged drug deal gone wrong led to the the arrest of two men early Wednesday.
Davenport Police said Davion Demetri Gary, 21, of East Moline, fired a handgun at least three times in the early morning Wednesday because he thought he was going to be robbed during a drug deal.
Gary faces Class D charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Each felony is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Gary also was charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Gary's alleged partner in the deal was 24-year-old Colton Eugene Cope of Pomeroy, Iowa. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony; accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance.
The incident started at 1:41 a.m. after Davenport police responded to a report of gunfire in the 3000 block of North Michigan Avenue.
According to Gary, he and Cope left the scene in a white Dodge truck driven by Cope and were quickly pulled over by the police. A records check showed Gary was previously convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury. He is a felon and prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Several handguns were in the vehicle, and Gary admitted to owning one of them.
Gary told police Cope supplied the weapon and he went to the location for a drug deal while Cope waited across the street.
According to police, Gary said he fired the shots because he saw a man holding a black object in his hand walk out of a rear door of an apartment building. Gary said he showed the gun, then fired three times, striking the building once.
Gary then ran away and got into the truck where Cope was waiting.
During a search of the truck, police found a clear plastic bag containing what police said was marijuana and a clear plastic bag containing what police said was cocaine. Police said Gary admitted the drugs were his.
Officers also found a black hard box under the center console of the vehicle that contained 1 gram of methamphetamine. Gary's bond was set at $5,000 cash. He will be arraigned May 14.
Cope was released and is expected to be arraigned May 21.
