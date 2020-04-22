Two men arrested in Davenport after alleged drug deal goes wrong

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An alleged drug deal gone wrong led to the the arrest of two men early Wednesday.

Davenport Police said Davion Demetri Gary, 21, of East Moline, fired a handgun at least three times in the early morning Wednesday because he thought he was going to be robbed during a drug deal.

Gary faces Class D charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Each felony is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Gary also was charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Gary's alleged partner in the deal was 24-year-old Colton Eugene Cope of Pomeroy, Iowa. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony; accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance.

The incident started at 1:41 a.m. after Davenport police responded to a report of gunfire in the 3000 block of North Michigan Avenue.