Davenport police have arrested two men in a methamphetamine investigation.
David Miles Galvin, 57, and David Daniel Hahn, 48, both of 1437 E. High St., Davenport, were arrested Friday by members of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau.
Both men are charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Each also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver less than 50 kilograms of marijuana, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Both men also are charged with two counts each of failing to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp. Both counts are Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of up to five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police officer Emily Rasche, officers searched the men’s home at 2:50 p.m. Friday.
In the living room officers located and seized 67.75 grams of marijuana. Officers also seized five separate packages containing crystal methamphetamine with a total weight of 9.1 grams. Officers also seized a digital scale, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia.
In Hahn’s bedroom offices seized another 1.05 grams of methamphetamine, while in Galvin’s bedroom officers located and seized three separate packages of methamphetamine with a total weight of 5.3 grams.
Both men were being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on $100,000 bond, cash or surety, each.