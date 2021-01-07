Two men arrested in Q-C heroin trafficking conspiracy

Lang waived his preliminary hearing. He is to be arraigned on the charges Feb. 4 in Scott County District Court.

Booker was booked into the Rock Island County Jail. During a first appearance Thursday in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Booker’s bond was set at $150,000 cash-only. He remained in the Rock Island County Jail on Thursday night.

A preliminary hearing in Booker’s case is scheduled for Jan. 19 in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

According to Lang’s arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s investigator Chris Carter, Lang was taking orders from the drug trafficking organization’s leader, identified as Lester Booker.

On Wednesday, search warrants were served on the members of the organization, which resulted in the seizure of 90 grams of heroin and five firearms, several with high-capacity magazines.

At Lang’s residence in Davenport, agents seized 6.5 grams of heroin from the bedroom.

On Oct. 29, Scott County Sheriff’s investigators, Moline police and the DEA conducted a controlled purchase from Lang. Lang delivered 0.4 of a gram of heroin.

Another controlled buy from Lang occurred Nov. 25 in which he again delivered 0.4 of a gram of heroin.