Two men arrested in Q-C heroin trafficking conspiracy

A drug trafficking investigation underway since September involving the Moline Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency has led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of drugs and weapons.
Jamal A. Lang, 29, of Davenport, and Lester Lee Booker, 33, of Moline, were taken into custody Wednesday.
Lang is charged in Scott County District Court with three counts of possession with the intent to deliver less than 100 grams of heroin. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Lang also is charged with conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Booker is charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with one count of calculated criminal drug conspiracy, a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years. He also is charged with manufacture and delivery of drugs, a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.
Lang was booked into the Scott County Jail Wednesday on a bond of $100,000, cash or surety. During a first appearance Thursday in Scott County District Court, Scott County District Associate Judge Christine Dalton released Lang without bond to the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Lang waived his preliminary hearing. He is to be arraigned on the charges Feb. 4 in Scott County District Court.
Booker was booked into the Rock Island County Jail. During a first appearance Thursday in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Booker’s bond was set at $150,000 cash-only. He remained in the Rock Island County Jail on Thursday night.
A preliminary hearing in Booker’s case is scheduled for Jan. 19 in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
According to Lang’s arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s investigator Chris Carter, Lang was taking orders from the drug trafficking organization’s leader, identified as Lester Booker.
On Wednesday, search warrants were served on the members of the organization, which resulted in the seizure of 90 grams of heroin and five firearms, several with high-capacity magazines.
At Lang’s residence in Davenport, agents seized 6.5 grams of heroin from the bedroom.
On Oct. 29, Scott County Sheriff’s investigators, Moline police and the DEA conducted a controlled purchase from Lang. Lang delivered 0.4 of a gram of heroin.
Another controlled buy from Lang occurred Nov. 25 in which he again delivered 0.4 of a gram of heroin.
During a post-Miranda interview, Lang admitted distributing heroin on behalf of his leader, Lester Booker. Lang admitted that the heroin agents located in his bedroom belonged to him, and that he had obtained the heroin from Booker.
Lang stated that he gotten about five grams of heroin from Booker every couple of days for the past two to three months.
According to the arrest affidavit, Lang advised customers to place their order with Booker and then Booker would direct Lang as to where to deliver the heroin.