Two East Moline schools were placed on a “soft exterior lock down” as a precaution Wednesday after police say two men ran away from officers after their vehicle had run out of gas.
Alan L. Watson, 33, of East Moline, faces charges of resisting a peace officer and driving while license suspended.
Nuul Shivers, 27, of Rock Island, faces charges of resisting a peace officer and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Both are being held in the Rock Island County Jail pending formal charges by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.
At 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, an East Moline police officer on patrol came across a disabled vehicle stopped in the intersection of 7th Street and 30th Avenue. The officer approached the two men to provide assistance, according to a media release from the East Moline Police Department.
The driver, Watson, told the officer the vehicle had run out of gas. Other officers responded to help provide traffic control.
Officers encountered the passenger, Shivers, walking northbound. He told officers he was walking to the gas station.
An officer attempted to help him, but he dropped a bag of suspected narcotics and ran away. Officers pursued him on foot, but he escaped.
Meanwhile, police determined Watson was driving on a suspended license. He also fled on foot.
Due to the proximity of the area of Glenview Middle School and Ridgewood Elementary School, the schools went on a soft exterior lock down as a normal security precaution. The exterior lockdown lasted approximately an hour-and-a-half.
No students were in any danger, according to the release.
Officers searched the residential area and located both men hiding.
The investigation is ongoing.
“The job of law enforcement is dynamic and the circumstances can change in seconds,” East Moline Police Capt. Darren Gault said in the release. “We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation while we resolved the traffic congestion and located the suspects who fled from the police. This incident is an example of how a simple disabled vehicle assistance can quickly change for a police officer.”