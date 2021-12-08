Two men charged in Mercer County with grooming a child

Two men have been arrested in Mercer County for allegedly grooming a child, according to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.
Richard A. Carle, 45, of Keithsburg, was charged with grooming and failure to register as a sex offender.
Ryan M. Leihsing, 34, of Aledo, was charged with grooming and obstruction of Justice.
The sheriff's office, along with the Aledo Police Department, arrested the two men after an investigation into improper phone communication with a minor.
Both men are being held in the Mercer County Jail. Carle's bond has been set at $75,000. Leihsing's bond will be set pending a court appearance.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus. Follow her on twitter @AftonEmily.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.