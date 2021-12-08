 Skip to main content
Two men charged in Mercer County with grooming a child
Two men have been arrested in Mercer County for allegedly grooming a child, according to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.

Richard A. Carle, 45, of Keithsburg, was charged with grooming and failure to register as a sex offender. 

Ryan M. Leihsing, 34, of Aledo, was charged with grooming and obstruction of Justice. 

The sheriff's office, along with the Aledo Police Department, arrested the two men after an investigation into improper phone communication with a minor.

Both men are being held in the Mercer County Jail. Carle's bond has been set at $75,000. Leihsing's bond will be set pending a court appearance. 

