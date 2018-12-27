Davenport police have arrested two men in connection with the robbery of the Sprint store on Elmore Avenue at gunpoint Thursday.
A man walked into the store at 3875 Elmore Ave., at 6:16 p.m. and brandished a gun.
He then fled in a vehicle.
Davenport police had swarmed the area after the robbery and took two people into custody from the parking lot of the Mart Stop convenience store and gasoline station located at Kimberly Road and Spring Street.
Christopher Ronald Martin, 35, of Davenport, is charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Martin already has served time in Illinois on an armed robbery conviction from 2004, and in Iowa on a second-degree robbery and second-degree theft charges. He ended his prison sentences in Iowa in June of 2015.
Also charged is DuQwain Cornell Hopkins Sr., 22, of Rock Island. Hopkins is charged with one count each of first-degree robbery and first-degree theft.
First-degree robbery is a Class B felony in Iowa that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, 70 percent, or 17 1/2 years, must be served before parole can be granted.
First-degree theft is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Being a felon on possession of a firearm is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Martin was being held without bond Thursday night in the Scott County Jail.
Hopkins was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on $35,000 bond, cash or surety.