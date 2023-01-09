Two men charged with attempted murder in Bettendorf shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 4 shooting at a Bettendorf apartment complex in which a 20-year-old man was wounded, Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said Monday.

Police said an argument over money escalated into the shooting.

Andre Avon Little, 27, formerly of Kissimmee, Florida, and Daniel Tyrese Morgan, 32, of Rock Island, each are charged with one count of attempt to commit murder. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

Each is also charged with first-degree burglary, which also is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years with a mandatory minimum of 17 ½ years before parole can be granted.

Little and Morgan also are charged with one count each of willful injury causing serious injury and assault while participating in a felony. Each of the charges is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Each is also charged with one count of going armed with intent, while Morgan is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Both charges are class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Sgt. Jeff Buckles, at 8:06 p.m. Jan. 4, Morgan and Little went to The Villas at Devils Glen, 3434 Towne Pointe Drive, looking for the victim. Morgan was armed with a handgun.

The victim and Morgan are known to one another.

Before the shooting, the victim and Morgan were outside the apartment complex arguing about money.

The victim then went to his apartment and locked the door but Morgan and Little forced their way inside and began physically assaulting the victim.

The victim was able to get out of the apartment and run into the hallway at which time Morgan fired one round from the handgun. The bullet struck the victim in the chest.

The victim positively identified Morgan as the shooter.

The victim told police he believed the altercation took place because Morgan was upset that the victim was taking too long to get Morgan his money.

Little was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail without bond on the Bettendorf charges, and on a bond of $1,000, cash or surety, for failing to appear in court on a charge of driving while revoked.

On April 14, 2021, Little was sentenced to one year on probation during a hearing in Clinton County District Court after pleading guilty to one count of domestic abuse assault.

Morgan was being held without bail Monday night in the Fulton County, Illinois, Jail where he is awaiting an extradition hearing.

Morgan had been arrested Jan. 6 in Fulton County on charges of aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated fleeing, both of which are Class 4 felonies under Illinois law that carry a prison sentence of one to three years. He also is facing traffic charges of failing to reduce speed, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, disregarding a stop sign and improper lane usage.

Morgan had been released from the Fulton County Jail after making a first appearance in Fulton County Circuit Court on his charges. However, when Fulton County authorities learned of the arrest warrants out of Bettendorf, Sheriff’s deputies located him at the Casey’s General Store in Lewiston and took him back into custody without incident.