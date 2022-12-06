 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men die in shootings Monday in Davenport

  • Updated
  • 0

A shooting late Monday in Davenport left one man dead and another hurt.

Police officers were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue to investigate a gunfire complaint, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found the body of a 34-year-old male, the release states. He had an apparent gunshot wound.

The other man, 29, was sent to the hospital with injuries that were considered serious but not life threatening. The department did not specify what kind of injuries he sustained.

The department did not identify the men in further detail.

As of early Tuesday, police had found no link between the shooting on Columbia Avenue and one that occurred earlier on Monday.

That shooting happened about 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 16th Street, the department said. Officers called to investigate a report of gunfire and found a 40-year-old man who was dead. He had an apparent gunshot wound.

His name has not been released.

Police said they think that the shootings were not random and both remain under investigation.

