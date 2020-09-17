Two men face slew of charges from Bettendorf armed robbery, and high-speed chase in Moline

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local authorities gave details on two Illinois Quad-Cities men arrested earlier this week after a Tuesday armed robbery led to a police chase and vehicle crash.

Naytion Owens, 22, Rock Island, and Zachary A. Sisul, 24, Milan, are in the Rock Island County jail facing charges on both sides of the Mississippi River.

According to Scott County arrest affidavits, the men allegedly worked together to approach a man at the QC Mart, 2620 Central Ave., Bettendorf at about 1:47 p.m. Tuesday.

Owens reportedly struck a man in the back of the head with the butt of a handgun and Owens and Sisul struck the man while he was on the ground. They demanded the man’s truck keys and robbed him of $160.

Sisul got in the driver’s seat while Owens is said to have stayed with the victim allegedly telling the man “Stay down! Don’t move! I swear I’ll do it!” according to Scott County police affidavits.

The keys were in the vehicle, and the two men fled the area. Officers tried to stop it on Grant Street as it traveled to the Interstate 74 Bridge, but the pursuit continued into Moline, where the truck crashed near Teske's on 16th Street, and the men were caught after a foot chase, police said.