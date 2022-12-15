Two men facing charges after police catch them with stolen Chrysler van

Two men, one of whom is on parole in Illinois for vehicular hijacking, are facing charges after Bettendorf Police caught them Wednesday driving around in a stolen Chrysler van.

Travis Darren Baker, 33, of Davenport, is charged with one count each of first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Baker also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Antonio Raydell Harper, 21, of Rock Island, is charged with one count of first-degree theft.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Sgt. Joshua Paul, at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, Baker was seen driving a stolen 2018 Chrysler Pacifica van.

Harper was in the rear seat of the van.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled. Officers then tried to block the van after Davis turned into the parking lot of the Ramada Hotel, 3020 Utica Ridge Road.

Davis tried to drive the van up an embankment. However, the van got stuck and both men fled on foot.

Harper was quickly apprehended.

Officers located Baker hiding in a maintenance closet inside Dentistry Unlimited, 3520 Utica Ridge Road. The business was open at the time and there were clients being treated.

Once inside the closet, Baker climbed up onto an overhanging light. He ignored police commands to surrender.

When Baker saw that officers had seen him, he attempted to climb down from the light and in doing so, broke a water pipe causing water to rush into the closet and adjoining spaces. The damage is estimated to be in excess of $10,000.

Officers seized a Taurus 9mm handgun with an extended magazine from the floorboard of the van. A passenger in the van said the weapon belonged to Baker.

Baker has a felony conviction in Cook County, Illinois.

According to the arrest affidavits, Harper told officers that a friend of his stole the vehicle about a week ago and gave it to him to use over the weekend. Harper admitted to driving the van and loaning it to Baker.

Harper is currently on parole out of the Pinckneyville Correctional Center, according to Illinois Department of Corrections electronic records.

According to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, Harper pleaded guilty on Jan. 2, 2020, to a charge of vehicular hijacking, a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

Harper was sentenced to seven years in prison with day-for-day credit and with credit for time served in the Rock Island County Jail awaiting trial since his arrest on Sept. 26, 2019.

Harper was admitted into the Pinckneyville Correctional Center on Jan. 16, 2020. He was paroled on May 27 of this year.

Harper also is awaiting trial in Rock Island County Circuit Court on charges of criminal trespass to vehicles and resisting a peace officer. Both charges are Class A misdemeanors that carry a jail sentence of up to one year. The charges against Harper were issued in July.

During a first appearance hearing Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Catherine Cartee scheduled a preliminary hearing in each of the men's cases for Dec. 22.

Baker was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $15,000.

Harper was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on bond of $10,000, cash or surety, for the first-degree theft charge, a $75,000 cash-only bond on a warrant in Rock Island County, and without bond on a hold from the Illinois Department of Corrections.