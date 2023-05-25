Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An East Moline man awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in a child pornography case and an unrelated sex-assault case against a Keokuk man continues in Rock Island County.

The East Moline man, Jose Manuel Granados, 40, pleaded guilty to a single count of child pornography as part of an agreement with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, court records state. At that plea hearing on May 12, his sentencing was set for July 17.

The charge to which Granados pleaded accuses him of using film or other means to produce illegal footage of a child between Oct. 1 and Nov. 16, according to court records.

The Moline Police Department investigated the case.

Granados initially faced five other pornography charges, but those counts were dismissed in favor of the added sixth count to which he pleaded guilty, records state.

Judge Frank Fuhr ordered a presentence investigation and a mitigation hearing ahead of Granados’ sentencing.

Granados has a $200,000 bail, records show. To be released, he would have to post a $20,000 bond.

Also in Rock Island County, prosecutors have charged a Keokuk man, Jesse L. Carmack, 27, with two counts of indecent solicitation of a child and eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, court records state. The charges stem from acts Carmack is accused of committing between Jan.1, 2021 and July 29, 2022.

Authorities allege Carmack committed sex acts with a child. They also accused him of using the Internet to discuss with the child their sexual relationship.

Moline police also investigated the allegations against Carmack.

A warrant for Carmack’s arrest was issued in April and he made his first appearance on the charges on May 5, court records state. His next hearing is set for June 23.

Carmack’s bail is $500,000. To be released, he would have to post a $50,000 bond.