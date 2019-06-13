A shots fired incident late Wednesday afternoon lead to the arrest of two Davenport felons on gun and interference charges.
Tray E. Miller, 23, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and interference with a weapon. Each charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Shawn P. Housby, 20, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash-only. Both men have a preliminary hearing June 21.
At 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport police responded to the 1000 block of Grand Avenue for a report of shots fired.
Officers found several shell casings at Grand Avenue and Riverview Place. No damage or injuries were reported.
During the canvass, officers developed information that lead them to an apartment at 7 Riverview Place, where the men live.
Officers commanded them to come out, but they did not, according to an affidavits filed in Scott County District Court.
Officers could see Miller through the window with two different pistols. After about 15 minutes of negotiator commands, the men came out and were taken into custody.
A search of Miller’s apartment turned up a Silver Smith and Wesson .357-caliber Magnum revolver with the serial number filed off and a 9mm Hi Point handgun loaded with the silver and brass casings located at the scene.
Miller has drug and gun convictions in Iowa and is prohibited from owning or possessing a weapon.
In Housby’s apartment, officers found a loaded 12-gauge pump action shotgun hidden under a mattress, and 5 12-gauge Winchester shotgun shells, once chambered.
Housby admitted to having the gun about a week before while in a neighbor’s apartment.
He was adjudicated delinquent for third-degree sex abuse in 2012 and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.
Housby also is wanted on an interstate detainer out of Rock Island County.