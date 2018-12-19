Two men have been found guilty of the September 2017 shooting death of a Davenport man.
A Scott County District Court jury found Tristin Alderman, 22, and D’marithe Culbreath, 21, guilty of the first-degree murder of Brady Tumlinson, 20, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Police say Alderman, Culbreath, co-defendant Nakita Wiseman, and two others conspired to rob Tumlinson at his home in the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue.
Sentencing is Feb. 14. The murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.
This story will be updated.