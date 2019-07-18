ROCK ISLAND — Two men accused of robbing a cellphone store are serving sentences of probation after taking plea deals.
Jermaine G.W. Miller, 22, of Davenport, and Michael D. Walls Jr., 20, of Rock Island, were both accused of the Feb. 11 robbery of the Verizon store at 3850 18th Ave., Rock Island, according to court records.
Both men initially were charged with armed robbery. A single count was filed against Miller in connection with the Verizon robbery. Three counts were filed against Walls -- one in connection with the Verizon robbery and two in which he was accused of a Feb. 22 robbery at Merria’s Trend Setters, 1607 2nd Ave., Rock Island.
The charges filed against the two men were amended in March to aggravated robbery, court records state. In June, Miller pleaded guilty to the single aggravated robbery count. Walls pleaded guilty in May to two of the counts against him, the one for Verizon and one of the two concerned with the Trend Setters robbery. The last charge was dismissed.
Both men were sentenced to 48 months of probation, 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail and restitution, records state. They both qualified for credit for time served and day-for-day credit, which means they will only serve about half of the jail sentence.
The pleas were the result of deals reached with the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office. Both men waived presentence investigations, an inquiry designed to provide a background report on a convicted defendant that helps a judge determine the appropriate sentence. The hearings are frequently waived when a plea agreement is reached.
Authorities also contend Walls committed the Feb. 27 robbery at Boost Mobile, 902 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Walls and Christian J. Grimm, 17, Rock Island, are both charged with first-degree robbery in connection with that incident.
The Scott County cases against Walls and Grimm were still pending as of July 17, according to court records.