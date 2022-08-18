Two men involved in Q-C meth distribution conspiracy sentenced to federal prison

Two men who pleaded guilty to participating in a Quad-City-wide methamphetamine distribution operation have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in the conspiracy.

Thursday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, District Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Robert Stanley Nelson III, 42, to 168 months (14 years) in federal prison for his role in the conspiracy.

In a separate sentencing hearing Thursday, Rose sentenced Taylor Christopher Graeber, 24, to 120 months (10 years) in prison for his role in the operation.

Both Nelson and Graeber were part of an eight-member ring that was distributing methamphetamine in the Quad-Cities.

According to Nelson’s plea agreement, from July 1, 2020, to March 29, 2021, Nelson conspired with six other people to distribute methamphetamine in the Quad-City area.

Nelson received quantities of “ice” or crystal meth from co-defendant Joshua Paarmann, 31. Nelson either sold the drug himself or had one of his other accomplices sell the meth.

On March 10, 2021, law enforcement searched Nelson’s home in Davenport and seized $4,125 in cash and 11.37 grams of methamphetamine in various places of the home. Police also seized a digital scale and drug paraphernalia. Nelson admitted that all but $500 of the money seized was what he owed for the meth he had previously received. The remaining $500 represented his drug distribution proceeds.

On March 29, agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group were monitoring a location of a truck that was making a trip to Colorado to bring back a load of meth.

One of the targets of the investigation was Theodore Thomas Browne, 50. When the truck entered the Southern District of Iowa, a judicial region that includes Davenport, Nelson was seen driving and Paarmann was sitting in the front seat. Two other people, a man and a woman, were sitting in the back of the truck.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the truck and a drug detection dog alerted on the truck. Agents seized a total of 431.8 grams of meth.

Police have said that the normal dose of methamphetamine is one-tenth of a gram, which means there were 4,318 doses of meth in the truck.

According to sworn testimony from the back-seat passengers, they were sent to Colorado with Paarmann by Browne to pick up a shipment of meth. When things went awry, Browne sent Nelson to go pick them up.

Nelson and Paarmann were both present when the meth was picked up, and both assisted in the concealment of the meth in the truck.

Also seized from the truck were 15 grams of fentanyl and 44 grams of marijuana.

During a change-of-plea hearing on March 31. Nelson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to Graeber’s plea agreement, from July 1, 2020, through March 29, 2021, Graeber worked as a middleman on behalf of Paarmann. Graeber was in a romantic relationship with another conspirator in the case, Chelsey Renae Lira, 32, who also sold meth for Paarmann.

On Nov. 6, 2020, police made a traffic stop of Graeber’s vehicle. During the stop Graeber admitted to police he had a firearm in his possession. As a convicted felon in a 2020 meth case in Rock Island County, Graeber is not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition.

Officers located a loaded Walther PPS .40-caliber firearm in Graeber’s waistband. Also located was a Walther Arms PPS magazine loaded with six rounds of Hornaday .40-caliber Smith & Wesson ammunition in a backpack in the car.

During a change-of-plea hearing March 31, Graeber pleaded guilty to one count of the lesser included charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-5 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Here is the status of the other six members of the drug conspiracy according to the electronic records of the U.S. District Court, Davenport, and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

• Chelsey Renae Lira, 32, pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to one count each of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. She was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in federal prison during a sentencing hearing held June 1 in U.S. District Court, Davenport. Lira is serving her sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution in Aliceville, Ala.

• Joshua John Paarmann, 31, was found guilty by a federal jury on May 25 of one count of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24.

• Karley Ann Smith, 28, pleaded guilty March 22 to one count each of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 31.

• Joshua Steven Ennis, 40, pleaded guilty May 9 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Ennis faces a prison sentence of 10 years to life for the conspiracy conviction and a maximum prison sentence of 10 years on each of the weapons convictions. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 30.

• Donnie Wayne Robinson Jr., 35, pleaded guilty April 12 to one count each of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. He faces a prison sentence of 10 years to life for the conspiracy conviction and five years to life for the firearms conviction. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29.

• Theodore Thomas Browne, 50, pleaded guilty March 9 to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He faces a prison sentence of 10 years to life. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 31.