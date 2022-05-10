Two men shot early Tuesday on Emerald Drive in Davenport

Davenport police responding to a report of gunfire Tuesday morning found a pair of men who had been shot.

Davenport officers responded at 12:20 a.m. to Castlewood Apartments in the 2100 block of Emerald Drive. While responding, additional emergency calls indicated there were two gunshot victims.

After police found the initial scene, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Emerald Drive.

A second victim, a 42-year-old man with serious injuries, was found in the 2000 block of Emerald Drive. Both were transported by Medic EMS to Genesis hospitals for medical treatment. One vehicle was struck by gunfire. No other injuries or damage was reported.

Six residents of the apartment complex said they had no comment about the incident. Four of those residents confirmed shots were fired early Tuesday but said they "wanted to mind their own business."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.