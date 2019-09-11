Two more people have been charged in connection with an assault and armed robbery of a man in late August.
Mikayla Marie Determan, 19, and Roger Lewayne Hickman, 22, both of Davenport, face charges of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
A third co-defendant, Bradley Alexander Marshall, 20, was arrested earlier this month on robbery and conspiracy charges.
Marshall and Determan remained in the Scott County Jail as of Wednesday morning, while Hickman was released on his own recognizance at 10:07 a.m., online jail records show.
Davenport Police allege the three conspired to rob a man the night of Aug. 25.
Police say Determan lured the man, who had $2,000 and a bottle of vodka, to the 1000 block of Blythwood Place where Marshall and Hickman were waiting.
You have free articles remaining.
The two men, both of whom were wearing black ski masks, pointed a gun at the man and demanded money, then punched him in the face and head. They stole the cash, a cell phone and the bottle of alcohol, according to police.
Police later seized Marshall’s phone, which contained a video that showed the cash 30 minutes after the robbery.
They also found text messages between him and one of the other co-defendants that mentioned the man by name and the plan to rob him, according to police.
The robbery charge is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while the conspiracy charge is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Determan last month was given a deferred judgement and placed on two years of probation in Scott County District Court after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of ecstasy, court records show.