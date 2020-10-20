Two more men charged in 2017 murder of Demetrius Allen in Davenport

First-degree murder charges have been leveled against two more men for their alleged roles in the March 5, 2017, killing of 18-year-old Demetrius Jerome Gregory Allen Jr.
The Scott County Attorney's office on Tuesday charged 24-year-old Darryl Merritt of Cahokia, Illinois, and 22-year-old Dyon Thomas of East St. Louis, Illinois, in the shooting death and robbery of Allen, whose body was found in the parking lot of Brady Street Stadium.
Both Merritt and Thomas already are incarcerated in the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Thomas and Merritt both pleaded guilty to charges of distributing a drug near a school. On March 4, 2017, at about 11:30 p.m. Davenport police said they sold marijuana to a 14-year-old across the street from Monroe Elementary School.
A warrant for Thomas in that case was issued March 8, while a warrant for Merritt in that case was issued March 23.
Thomas was sentenced March 7, 2018, to 25 years in prison with a 5-year mandatory minimum, according to Scott County District Court electronic records. He is serving his sentence in Iowa's Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Merritt was sentenced June 13, 2018, to 25 years in prison with no mandatory minimum, according to Scott County District Court electronic records. He is serving his sentence in the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.
The time from which Thomas and Merritt were conducting their drug sale to the death and robbery of Allen must have been within a very few hours.
The charges against Thomas and Merritt come just four days after the arrest of Chontez Lamont Graham, 24, of Jefferson City, Missouri. He is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and flight to avoid prosecution.
Under Iowa law, first-degree murder is a Class A felony that carries an automatic sentence of life in prison upon conviction.
The robbery charge is a Class B felony that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, and 70%, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.
Flight to avoid prosecution is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the Davenport police, Graham, Merritt and Thomas robbed Allen and shot him multiple times.
Allen’s body was found in the parking lot of the northeast corner of Brady Street Stadium, 3600 Brady St.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Department returned Graham to Davenport on Friday.
According to Scott County District Court records, Davenport police have been looking for Graham since March 27, 2017.
On March 31, 2017, Graham was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of intentional homicide of an unborn child and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with the Sept. 4, 2016, murder of Anthony Pannell Jr., 24, and Amber Baiser, 23, and the death of her fetus, in Washington Park, Illinois.
Graham admitted his involvement to police but asked that his confession be suppressed because investigators did not act on his request for an attorney. A St. Clair County Circuit Court judge agreed and threw out Graham's confession.
In July of this year, the Appellate Court of Illinois for the Fifth District agreed with the circuit court.
St. Clair County prosecutors dismissed the case without prejudice, which means they could refile the murder charges against Graham.
