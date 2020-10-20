Two more men charged in 2017 murder of Demetrius Allen in Davenport

The time from which Thomas and Merritt were conducting their drug sale to the death and robbery of Allen must have been within a very few hours.

The charges against Thomas and Merritt come just four days after the arrest of Chontez Lamont Graham, 24, of Jefferson City, Missouri. He is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and flight to avoid prosecution.

Under Iowa law, first-degree murder is a Class A felony that carries an automatic sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

The robbery charge is a Class B felony that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, and 70%, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

Flight to avoid prosecution is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the Davenport police, Graham, Merritt and Thomas robbed Allen and shot him multiple times.

Allen’s body was found in the parking lot of the northeast corner of Brady Street Stadium, 3600 Brady St.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department returned Graham to Davenport on Friday.