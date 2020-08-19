Two more named as people of interest in Appleby disappearance

The Moline Police Department is asking for information on two other men as part of its investigation into the disappearance of Trudy Appleby.
No one has seen Appleby since Aug. 21, 1996. She was 11 when she disappeared.
Wednesday morning, the department issued a release identifying David L. Whipple, 59, Colona; and Jamison A. “Jamie” Fisher, 45, Silvis, as persons of interest in the case.
“We believe they have information that is critical to the Trudy Appleby investigation,” Michael Griffin, a Moline detective involved in the case, said.
Some of the more recent coverage of the Appleby disappearance
Trudy Appleby’s life should be somewhere by now -- a collection of successes and failures, happiness and tragedy.
Trudy Appleby, an 11-year-old-girl, went missing on Aug. 21, 1996. She was last seen on Campbell’s Island. She has not been found, but the Mol…
When it rains, it pours, and Ray Eddleman was in a deluge.
MOLINE — Police have confiscated a boat they hope may shed light on the disappearance of Trudy Appleby.
The Moline Police Department along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation have seized a boat believed to be connected to the Trudy Appleby i…
Every day, Ray Eddleman says he wakes up scared.
The family and friends of Trudy Appleby will hold a vigil for the missing Moline girl at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church, 121 Avenue of…
The Moline Police Department is continuing its campaign to find Trudy Appleby.
Moline Police and other Quad-Citians were handing out fliers Tuesday in hopes someone will come to them with information about Trudy Appleby.
Two billboards will be placed in East Moline seeking information in the 1996 disappearance of Trudy Appleby.
Dennis Appleby said he always has hope of one day locating the remains of his daughter, Trudy, who at age 11 was last seen getting into a car …
The father of a girl who has been missing for 21 years personally challenged a man he thinks may have information that will lead to the discov…
Amber Holderfield awoke to a tearful phone call Thursday from her mother with news about her childhood friend, Trudy Appleby, who disappeared …
If the witness statements are true, then the last thing we know of Trudy Appleby is that she vanished off a late August street into the doors …
That idea stemmed from information provided by other people interviewed during the investigation, and police want more people to come forward, Griffin said.
Both men had ties to another man identified as a person of interest in the Appleby case: the late William “Ed” Smith.
In August 2017, police identified Smith, who investigators think may have been the last person seen with Appleby. Smith never said anything to police that indicated knowledge of Appleby’s disappearance and died Dec. 23, 2014.
Whipple, according to Wednesday’s release, was Smith’s son-in-law and Fisher, a friend of Smith’s family.
This is not the first time Whipple’s name has been associated with the investigation of Appleby’s disappearance.
Griffin said on Wednesday that Whipple was interviewed in 2017.
In October 2017, authorities excavated the site of an old home on Campbell’s Island after receiving a tip. The now-empty lot did not yield any definitive signs of Appleby.
The home that stood there was Whipple’s.
Moline police confirmed in 2002 that they interviewed Whipple about Appleby's disappearance.
Court records stated the incident occurred between 1996 and 1997 with a then 10- to 11-year-old girl, according to Moline Dispatch articles published at the time.
The case was not related to the Appleby disappearance, according to the Dispatch articles, which said Dennis Appleby told police after hearing about the charges against Whipple that Trudy was friends with Whipple's daughter.
Whipple is still listed on the Illinois sex offender registry.
Wednesday’s release states that in the days leading up to her disappearance, she’d wanted to spend time with a friend living on Campbell’s Island. Dennis Appleby told her “no” but telephone records show she may have intended to go ahead with her plans.
Griffin said Wednesday that friend was a member of Whipple’s family.
Fisher recently declined to be interviewed by police, but his name has come up in the investigation before, Griffin said.
Wednesday’s announcement is the most recent of several actions Moline investigators have taken in the case in the last few years.
They've run a social media campaign supplemented with billboards and fliers urging anyone who knows something to come forward.
They have also seized a boat, which was turned over to the FBI for analysis.
The boat was still being analyzed, Griffin said Wednesday. All three men were associated with the boat in some way, but Griffin declined to say who owned it.
Griffin thanked the public for its assistance in the case, saying the department could not make progress without people’s assistance.
“The public keeps it at the forefront,” he said.
Barb Ickes contributed to this report.
