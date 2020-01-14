Two more people arrested in Davenport credit union fraud conspiracy

Davenport police have arrested two more people in connection with a conspiracy to defraud a Davenport credit union, bringing the number of arrests in the case to six.
Anthony Tyrone Shears III, 28, of 3240 Heatherton Dr., Davenport, was arrested Monday, and Marterius Kawon Demarcus Riddle, 20, of 1608 Elm St., was arrested Tuesday.
Each of the men is charged with one count of second-degree fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
Both the charges are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Four other people already have been arrested in connection with the conspiracy: Jamiah L. Quinn, 18, of Davenport, and Autumn M. McClendon, 21, of Milan, Deontye Jamere Lewis, 22, of Davenport, and Demika Launterra Rush Jr., 25, of Davenport, each is charged with second-degree fraud and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
The investigation began Sept. 20 when police were sent to Vibrant Credit Union, 3801 Brady St., regarding fraudulent bank accounts and activities connected to them.
According to the arrest affidavit, the members of the conspiracy would open an account and then place empty envelopes into automated teller machines in the area and declare the envelopes contained cash deposits.
They would then immediately make a cash withdrawal, draining the account. They continued this practice until the account was frozen, at which time one of them would open a new account and the process of false deposits and cash withdrawals would continue.
Shears was booked into the Scott County Jail on Monday morning. He was released after posting 10% of a $5,000 bond through a bonding company. He is scheduled to appear in Scott County District Court on Jan. 23 for a preliminary hearing on the case.
Riddle was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond. He had not been before a judge for a first appearance Tuesday night.
All others arrested in the case have been released from the Scott County Jail on bond with their trials pending.
This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests could be made.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”