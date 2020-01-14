Two more people arrested in Davenport credit union fraud conspiracy

They would then immediately make a cash withdrawal, draining the account. They continued this practice until the account was frozen, at which time one of them would open a new account and the process of false deposits and cash withdrawals would continue.

Shears was booked into the Scott County Jail on Monday morning. He was released after posting 10% of a $5,000 bond through a bonding company. He is scheduled to appear in Scott County District Court on Jan. 23 for a preliminary hearing on the case.

Riddle was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond. He had not been before a judge for a first appearance Tuesday night.

All others arrested in the case have been released from the Scott County Jail on bond with their trials pending.

This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests could be made.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

