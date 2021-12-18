Two parolees arrested for possession four firearms taken in burglary

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Iowa Department of Corrections parolees early Saturday for possessing four firearms taken in an earlier burglary.
Jeffery Brian Chapman, also known in Scott County and Muscatine County District Court electronic records as Jeffrey Brian Chapman, 39, of 908 Bridge Ave., Apt. 5, Davenport, is charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Each charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Chapman also is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Daniel Whayne Simmons, also known in Scott County and Muscatine County District Court electronic records as Daniel Wayne Simmons, 38, of 908 Bridge Ave., Apt. 7, Davenport, also is charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and ongoing criminal conduct. Simmons also is charged with possession of burglary tools, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric George, at 3:32 a.m. deputies stopped a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the parking lot of the Flying J, 8200 Northwest Blvd., because it had stolen license plates.
In the vehicle deputies seized a Hi-Point 9mm handgun, Ruger 9mm handgun, Beretta .22-caliber handgun and a Jimenez 9mm handgun.
Also seized from the vehicle were several flashlights, pairs of utility gloves, pry bars, crowbars, screw drivers and other tools used to commit burglaries.
Both men were being held Saturday night without bond in the Scott County Jail. They are expected to make a first appearance on the charges Sunday in Scott County District Court.
Simmons is on parole from the Iowa Department of Corrections for felonies committed in both Scott and Muscatine counties.
In March of 2019, Simmons pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree theft as a habitual offender and was sentenced to five years in prison.
In December of 2019, Simmons was arrested along with another man for a series of burglaries in which they broke into public utility substations and stole hundreds of pounds of copper wiring. The men then sold the wiring to local metal companies.
Simmons initially had 11 charges filed against him in that case, including burglary and ongoing criminal activity. However, on March 23, 2020, during a hearing in Scott County District Court, Simmons pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony that carries 10 years in prison, and trespass on public utilities property, a Class D felony.
The other nine charges were dropped in a plea agreement. Scott County District Judge Mark Fowler accepted the plea agreement.
On Oct. 30, 2020, Scott County District Court Judge Henry Latham sentenced Simmons to 10 years in prison on the first-degree criminal mischief charge and a concurrent term of five years on the trespass charge.
Simmons was placed on work release on March 2, 2021. His work released ended June 18, 2021 and he was placed on parole until Jan. 24, 2026, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.
Chapman is on parole out of Muscatine County until May 2, 2033.
On Aug. 1, 2018, Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies conducting a narcotics investigation arrested Chapman after they found him in possession of 22.19 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
On Sept. 25, 2018, during a hearing in Muscatine County District Court, Chapman pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony, and possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class C felony.
During a sentencing hearing Nov. 2, 2018, Muscatine County District Court Judge John Telleen sentenced Chapman to 25 years in prison for the meth trafficking conviction, and to a concurrent term of 10 years for the delivery conviction.