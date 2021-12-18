Two parolees arrested for possession four firearms taken in burglary

In the vehicle deputies seized a Hi-Point 9mm handgun, Ruger 9mm handgun, Beretta .22-caliber handgun and a Jimenez 9mm handgun.

Also seized from the vehicle were several flashlights, pairs of utility gloves, pry bars, crowbars, screw drivers and other tools used to commit burglaries.

Both men were being held Saturday night without bond in the Scott County Jail. They are expected to make a first appearance on the charges Sunday in Scott County District Court.

Simmons is on parole from the Iowa Department of Corrections for felonies committed in both Scott and Muscatine counties.

In March of 2019, Simmons pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree theft as a habitual offender and was sentenced to five years in prison.

In December of 2019, Simmons was arrested along with another man for a series of burglaries in which they broke into public utility substations and stole hundreds of pounds of copper wiring. The men then sold the wiring to local metal companies.